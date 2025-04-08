X!

Estonian junior figure skating champ first in Bulgaria

Elina Goidina.
Elina Goidina. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Two-time junior Estonian champion, figure skater Elina Goidina ended the season on a high, finishing first at the Black Sea Ice Cup held in Kranevo, Bulgaria.

Goidina, who will turn 15 in May and who placed seventh at the most recent Junior World Championships, took a very solid first place in junior ladies, amassing 185.79 points over two programs.

Goidina's official International Skating Union (ISU) record is even higher at 182.23 points, but only results achieved at championship events, grand prix stages, and challengers are counted as official records.

In the short program, Goidina's ISU record is 64.15 points, but in Bulgaria she earned 65.32 points.

In doing so, the Estonian achieved her season goal in the short program by executing, for the first time in competition, a combination of a triple Lutz and triple toe loop in the second half of the routine.

Difficult combinations performed in the second half earn more bonus points, and Goidina received 12.88 points for this element — her highest ever for a combination.

In the free skate, Goidina picked 120.47 points from the judges, higher than her official ISU record of 120.18.

Leona Gebara (Sweden) and Varvara Abramkina (Cyprus) finished second and third.

Goidina's world championships performance allows Estonia to send two girls to compete at next year's event, which takes place in Tallinn.

She also won a silver medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

16:35

Kersti Kaljulaid on new safe sports campaign: We have a tough challenge

15:40

Tallinn reduces number of polling stations at local elections Updated

15:25

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa to join Cincinnati Bearcats

14:01

13:29

Ragnar Klavan: Some clubs may hesitate to publicly back my EJL presidency bid

12:55

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

12:25

Watchdog launches proceedings into opposition party leader's talk show

11:55

Rescue crews warn of slow response times during Kopli construction work

11:23

Stig Rästa: I got to amend the Constitution on my first day at the Riigikogu

10:59

Chess player Mai Narva suffers first loss in Rhodes

05.04

07.04

07.04

07.04

06.04

08:11

07.04

08:38

