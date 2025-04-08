Chess player Mai Narva suffers first loss in Rhodes

Estonia's top chess player Mai Narva went down to her first defeat at the European Women's Championship held on Rhodes, losing to Serbian player Teodora Injac, and has now dropped to seventh place overall.

Narva, whose International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating is 2,380, had placed second in the tournament until Monday's loss.

Against Injac, FIDE rating 2,454, the Estonian played black.

Anastasia Kirtadze (Georgia) remains in the lead with six points, while Injac is in second place as things stand.

The competition runs until Friday.

--

