Reserve general: All combat in Ukraine taking place in context of negotiations

Neeme Väli.
Neeme Väli. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Russia is currently applying pressure along the whole front line in Ukraine, as even slow advances work in their favor while both sides await upcoming negotiations, said Estonian Defense Forces reserve Maj. Gen. Neeme Väli.

Donetsk oblast in eastern Ukraine is currently at the center of battles in Ukraine and Russia is advancing slowly and persistently.

When asked if Russia could push further into Ukraine, Väli said the current situation actually suits Russia.

"Right now, all combat operations are being conducted with an eye on the upcoming negotiations. Russia is not yet putting its full force into one specific location but instead seems to be maintaining pressure along the entire front line. The Ukrainians are being forced to retreat slightly, and this situation currently works for Russia," he said on Sunday's "Ukraine stuudio."

"However, we cannot rule out the possibility that if Russia needs to establish a stronger position before negotiations, they will prepare an attack where they expect to gain greater success," he added.

Väli said Russia is losing huge amounts of military equipment and personnel. However, it continues to push forward to gain a few dozen or a few hundred meters per day.

"The pressure and activity remain on the Russian side. A week ago, the Ukrainians were conducting active counterattacks, but things are calmer on their side now," he said.

The large missile and drone attacks over the past week also suggest that Russia is not running out of weapons. "Absolutely. They have enough missiles and drones. Despite all the sanctions, the Russian industry is still capable of producing more," Väli told the show.

Speaking the fighting in Donetsk oblast, Väli said he had been wondering when Ukrainian forces will withdraw from areas where they risk encirclement, but so far, they have not done so.

"Fighting is ongoing in Pokrovsk, and it is clear that Russia is trying to outflank from both sides, meaning the defense there must hold. In Toretsk, battles are taking place both in and around the city. In Chasiv Yar, Ukraine has successfully fortified the area. Russia is being forced to commit significant amounts of equipment and manpower there, and their losses are very high," Väli said.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Ukraine stuudio, interview by Andres Kuusk

