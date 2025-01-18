X!

Estonian Refugee Council helps 5,600 Ukrainian families with heating this winter

News
The Estonian Refugee Council's
The Estonian Refugee Council's "1,00 days of war, 1,00 warm homes" campaign. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
News

This winter, the Estonian Refugee Council is providing heating assistance to over 5,600 Ukrainian families living near the front lines. The support is directed towards individuals residing in the regions most affected by the war, where ongoing attacks have continuously disrupted access to essential services.

This winter, the Estonian Refugee Council is distributing heating aid to people living in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. With this support, families affected by the war and living near the front lines can purchase heating materials or pay their heating bills. If necessary, with the help of local partners, the required firewood is delivered directly to people's yards. The support is intended to last the entire heating season.

"Since the beginning of September, our team has provided heating support to thousands of people facing their third winter amidst full-scale war. Attacks on homes and heating and electrical infrastructure continue, and cold weather conditions make survival even more challenging. A big thank you to all donors whose contributions help the people of Ukraine get through the winter," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council.

According to a press release, the distribution of winter survival aid in Ukraine is made possible through funding from the European Union, USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the UN-managed Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Estonian public contributed an additional €41,508 during the Estonian Refugee Councils "1,000 Days of War, 1,000 Warm Homes" winter campaign, which was held in November and December. With these donations, the Estonian Refugee Council's heating assistance will reach over 5,600 families this winter.

Last year, ERR News spoke to Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Jansen about the challenges faced by humanitarian organizations in Estonia and elsewhere. The interview can be found here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

