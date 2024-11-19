1,000 days of sorrow and courage: Estonian politicians mark Ukraine war milestone

Estonia's top politicians marked 1,000 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday (November 19) pledging further support and praising Ukrainians' resilience.

"Today marks 1,000 days of sorrow, but also courage – 1,000 days of unyielding spirit. A sobering milestone of resilience, loss & hope. We honor those who have fallen. Estonia stands with Ukraine, pushing for freedom, justice & the chance of our united future," President Alar Karis said in a video statement.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said it has been 1,000 days of "devastation and atrocities" committed by Russia.

"1000 days of remarkable resistance, bravery and determination shown by Ukrainians," he wrote on social media site X.

"And Ukraine will prevail. We make no concessions in our support."

The full-scale invasion was launched on February 24, 2022. The day is also Estonia's Independence Day and politicians have said the two events will forever be linked.

But Minster of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) stressed the war did not start in 2022, but a decade ago with the occupation of Crimea.

"Ukraine has not been defending its freedom not 1000 but 4000 days, since 2014, when Russia invaded," he told reporters on Monday in Brussels.

"Putin has not changed his goals & continues to escalate."

1,000 candles for 1,000 days

On Tuesday evening, the Estonian Refugee Council will light 1,000 candles in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) that day as a show of support for Ukraine.

The event coincides with the launch of its winter support campaign "1,000 days – 1,000 warm homes" to provide winter aid in the Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"No one in Ukraine remains untouched by the war, and life is particularly difficult for those living near the front lines," said Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson.

Eero on ETV show "Ukraina stuudio." Source: ERR

"The arrival of winter makes things even harder for families affected by the war, as attacks on homes, heating, and electrical infrastructure continue. That's why donations are crucial to help these families survive the cold winter."

The Estonian Refugee Council will provide candles to light on Freedom Square. Anyone wishing to participate can do so free of charge between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19.

At 6 p.m., speeches will also be given by Janson, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), representative of the Ukrainian community in Estonia, Oksana Puzikova and Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia Maksym Kononenko,.

