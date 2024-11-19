X!

Gallery: 1,000 candles lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square in support of Ukraine

The Estonian Refugee Council lit 1,00 candles for Ukraine on Tallinn's Freedom Sqaure.
The Estonian Refugee Council lit 1,00 candles for Ukraine on Tallinn's Freedom Sqaure.
On Tuesday evening, 1,000 candles were lit on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väljak) in support of Ukraine. The event marked 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The event was organized by the Estonian Refugee Council as part of the "1,000 Days of War, 1000 Warm Homes" campaign, which began last week. The aim of the campaign is to raise funds to provide heating support for Ukrainians living near the frontline.

"By lighting the candles, we are drawing attention to the fact that 1,000 days on and people in Ukraine are still living in the midst of war and devastation and continue to need humanitarian assistance," said Eero Janson, Head of the Estonian Refugee Council.

The lighting of candles began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Speeches were also given on Freedom Square by Eero Janson along with Estonian Minister of Foreign affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Oksana Puzikova, who represents the Ukrainian community living in Estonia, and Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's 2024 winterization campaign is available here.

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

