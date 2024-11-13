X!

Estonian Refugee Council launches winter heating campaign for Ukrainians

News
The Estonian Refugee Council's
The Estonian Refugee Council's "1,00o Days, 1,000 Warm Homes" campaign. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
News

The Estonian Refugee Council launched its 2024 "Winterization" donation campaign on Wednesday. The aim of "1,000 Days of War, 1,000 Warm Homes" is to collect donations in November and December, which will help provide heating support for 1,000 Ukrainian households near the frontline.

"November 19 will mark 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. No one in Ukraine remains untouched by the war, and life is particularly difficult for those living near the front lines," said Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson. "

"The arrival of winter makes things even harder for families affected by the war, as attacks on homes, heating, and electrical infrastructure continue. That's why donor support is crucial to help these families survive the cold winter," Janson added.

This winter, the Estonian Refugee Council will use the funds raised through the campaign to provide support in the Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, where access to essential services is frequently disrupted, making it impossible for many to keep their homes warm.

The campaign aims to support at least 1,000 households near the frontline with heating costs. With the support of the Estonian Refugee Council, families affected by the war will be able to purchase heating materials or pay for their heating bills.

As part of the campaign, the Estonian Refugee Council is also inviting everyone to join them in lighting 1,000 candles in support of Ukraine on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väljak) on Tuesday, November 19 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The event will also include speeches by Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Oksana Puzikova, who represents the Ukrainian community in Estonia, and Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko. The speeches begin at 6 p.m.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's Winterization campaign is available here.

Information about the event on November 19 can be found here.

Last week, ERR News published a feature article based on an interview with Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson. That article can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonian movie "8 Faces of Lake Biwa" wins best film award in Hanoi

19:45

Food and drink prices up almost 6 percent on year

19:26

Tallinn Circuit Court leaves sentences unchanged in Erial case

19:09

Political reasons also behind starter gun incident, says MP Jaak Valge

18:49

Rap star Tommy Cash: I would be Estonia's best representative at Eurovision

18:10

Estonian Refugee Council launches winter heating campaign for Ukrainians

17:35

Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

16:59

Head of TSO: Electricity price cap with the Nordics not solvable in the next 10-15

16:30

Siim Kallas: Estonia relies too much on support versus enterprising spirit

16:12

Former mayor negotiating new coalition in Narva

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:22

Watch again: EDF blows up viaduct on Tallinn-Pärnu highway Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.11

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

12.11

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

12.11

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

08:14

Demographer: The Estonian people will survive with a slightly smaller population

08:13

Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

11:25

Only EU, NATO citizens to keep voting rights under new bill

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo