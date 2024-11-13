Estonian Refugee Council launches winter heating campaign for Ukrainians

The Estonian Refugee Council launched its 2024 "Winterization" donation campaign on Wednesday. The aim of "1,000 Days of War, 1,000 Warm Homes" is to collect donations in November and December, which will help provide heating support for 1,000 Ukrainian households near the frontline.

"November 19 will mark 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. No one in Ukraine remains untouched by the war, and life is particularly difficult for those living near the front lines," said Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson. "

"The arrival of winter makes things even harder for families affected by the war, as attacks on homes, heating, and electrical infrastructure continue. That's why donor support is crucial to help these families survive the cold winter," Janson added.

This winter, the Estonian Refugee Council will use the funds raised through the campaign to provide support in the Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, where access to essential services is frequently disrupted, making it impossible for many to keep their homes warm.

The campaign aims to support at least 1,000 households near the frontline with heating costs. With the support of the Estonian Refugee Council, families affected by the war will be able to purchase heating materials or pay for their heating bills.

As part of the campaign, the Estonian Refugee Council is also inviting everyone to join them in lighting 1,000 candles in support of Ukraine on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse Väljak) on Tuesday, November 19 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The event will also include speeches by Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Oksana Puzikova, who represents the Ukrainian community in Estonia, and Ukraine's Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko. The speeches begin at 6 p.m.

More information about the Estonian Refugee Council's Winterization campaign is available here.

Information about the event on November 19 can be found here.

Last week, ERR News published a feature article based on an interview with Estonian Refugee Council Director Eero Janson. That article can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!