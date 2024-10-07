X!

Estonian Refugee Council collecting donations to help displaced people in Lebanon

Refugees in Lebanon.
Refugees in Lebanon. Source: Estonian Refugee Council
October 7 marks one year from Hamas' attacks on Israel, which were followed by Israel's invasion of Gaza, as well as attacks on Lebanon and the West Bank. In cooperation with the local organization Nusaned, the Estonian Refugee Council is supporting displaced people in Lebanon by providing cash for shelter assistance to help them secure safe and stable housing in the face of crisis.

The situation in Lebanon is critical and people need immediate help. According to the Government of Lebanon, over one million people have been displaced due to the Israeli airstrikes. The catastrophic attacks targeted densely populated cities, and the need for humanitarian assistance is increasing rapidly. 

Tens of thousands of innocent people have been killed, millions have been forced to flee their homes, living amidst war and destruction. The Estonian Refugee Council is collecting donations to support people affected by the hostilities as part of the emergency response.

"More than 70 percent of collective shelters have reached their maximum capacity, forcing people to spend the night on the streets, in cars and at bus stops. For many, it is yet another time they are forced to flee," said Eero Janson, director of the Estonian Refugee Council. 

On September 23, Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Lebanon, attacking dozens of towns with airstrikes. Lebanon is among the largest refugee-hosting countries in the world, providing refuge to approximately 1.5 million Syrians and 200,000 Palestinians.

Even before the recent attacks, the people in Lebanon were already grappling with significant challenges. According to the World Bank, 44 percent of Lebanon's total population are affected by poverty, with hyperinflation making basic goods and services unaffordable for many. 

Donations can be made on the Estonian Refugee Council's website here

The Estonian Refugee Council has been working in Lebanon since 2018.

Editor: Michael Cole

