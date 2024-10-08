X!

Estonian Refugee Council advising specialists in Ida-Viru County and Tallinn kindergartens

The Estonia Refugee Council is advising kindergartens in Tallinn and Ida-Viru County.
Source: Pexels
The Estonian Refugee Council (ERC) is advising specialists in kindergartens in Ida-Viru County and Tallinn to help create more integrated and inclusive learning environments. The program, which runs until the end of January 2025, is supported by the British Council in Estonia and is the fourth time the ERC has provided this type of consultation for kindergartens.

According to Mirjam Rennit, awareness program specialist at the Estonian Refugee Council, the organization has extensive experience in advising and training early childhood education specialists.

"Over the years, we have supported hundreds of kindergarten teachers, providing them with the knowledge and skills to more effectively integrate children and families from diverse linguistic, migratory, and cultural backgrounds," said Rennit.

"Through experience-based consultation, kindergarten teachers improve their skills and build confidence in working in multicultural environments. As a result, they are better prepared to foster an understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity among children, promoting a sense of unity not only in kindergartens but also in the wider local community," Rennit added.

The program also focuses on involving Russian-speaking families from different countries in Estonian-language educational institutions. Together with specialists, the consultation process seeks solutions that promote communication between communities and help reduce the social exclusion of Russian-speaking communities.

Head of the British Council in Estonia Ursula Roosmaa added: "We are delighted that the Estonian Refugee Council's project focuses on kindergartens and their specialists, as community integration starts at an early age. Supporting children in these early stages makes the transition to Estonian-language education smoother."

The program, which runs until January 31, 2025, involves five kindergartens and will provide consultations to 30 kindergarten teachers in Ida-Viru County and Tallinn. Two community events will also be organized in Ida-Viru County, bringing together representatives from different communities as well as parents.

The project is being carried out in cooperation with the British Council in Estonia to support social cohesion as part of the People to People Cultural Engagement Program.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

