Estonians send another sauna to Ukraine

Charitable organization Saunad Ukrainasse (Saunas to Ukraine) has dispatched its sixth sauna truck from Tartu, heading toward Ukraine.

In cooperation with the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine, it was decided to deliver the sauna to the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade.

The construction of the sauna and accompanying vehicles was supported by more than a thousand individuals and several companies. According to the organizers, the saunas help soldiers recover more effectively and maintain team morale.

The sauna is expected to arrive in Kyiv on Monday, where it will be handed over to the fighters.

"The sauna complex includes a sauna, a shower room and a laundry facility," said Siim Nellis, board member of NGO Saunad Ukrainasse.

"The laundry facility is equipped with industrial washing machines, dryers, a water supply system and a generator that powers everything, including hot water production. Additionally, two escort vehicles provided by the people of Peipsiääre will accompany the delivery, making it a convoy of five vehicles in total," Nellis explained.

The sauna is being sent to a unit with the call sign "Black Forest". "Altogether, they have destroyed approximately half a billion euros' worth of enemy equipment," Nellis added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!