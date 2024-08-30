Estonia donates four more police cars to Ukraine

On Thursday, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Estonian Section of the International Police Association (IPA) handed over four police cars to their Ukrainian counterparts. The vehicles were purchased with the help of donations from members of the Tallinn Rotary Club.

This is the second time Estonia has donated police vehicles to Ukraine. In mid-June, the PPA transferred 31 police vehicles to Ukraine, which had previously been used by community police officers in Estonia.

Now, an additional four Škoda Octavia cars have also been sent to Ukraine, with the support of the Rotary Club and the International Police Association (IPA). Once in Ukraine, the cars will be used by police units on the front line.

According to PPA Director General Egert Belitšev, the Ukrainian police currently have a very real need for new police cars.

"Ukraine's fleet of vehicles is either obsolete or has been destroyed in the war, and every car we give to the police there is invaluable. These cars will be used by Ukrainian police units working on the front lines, who have a vital role to play in ensuring the country's survival and the well-being of its people," said Belitšev.

"This is the second we are sending these types of cars on their way, and it is an incredibly exhilarating feeling to know that the Estonian people are ready to support our colleagues in Ukraine in every way possible," he added.

"I told the Tallinn Rotary Club about the idea of donating police cars to Ukraine, and I could see how the members' eyes lit up and their minds started working – three months later, these cars are on their way there."

"Both within the Tallinn Rotary Club and together with other rotary clubs, we have long been looking for ways to support the people of Ukraine who are standing up for their freedom and a free country," said Tallinn Rotary Club President Margus Viigimaa.

"This spring, during a conversation with the PPA director general, we came to a common understanding that the first donation we could make would be police cars. We had heard that the car fleet there had suffered a lot of damage and that every additional vehicle would help to increase Ukraine's defense capacity," Viigimaa said.

In addition to the Tallinn Rotary Club, donations to support the sending of the three vehicles to Ukraine came from the Vanalinna Rotary Club, the Nõmme-Tallinn Rotary Club, Schmallenberg-Winterberg-Lennetal Rotary Club in Germany and the Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Reaalkool).

The fourth vehicle was donated to Ukraine by the IPA Estonia Department and the International Police Association.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!