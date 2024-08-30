Tartu aiming to establish sister city status with Lviv, Ukraine

Tartu City Government has put forward a proposal to establish a sister city relationship with the Ukrainian city Lviv. The move would lead to increased cultural and commercial ties between the two cities.

"Lviv is already an important partner for Tartu, and we can learn a lot from it. For Estonia, assisting Ukraine is vitally important. At the same time, we respect the resilience and wisdom of the people of Lviv, especially when it comes to population protection and crisis management. Our cooperation will help both cities to develop and strengthen ties," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

Tartu and Lviv are already united due to their similar status as regional centers in their respective countries. Both are cities with a rich cultural life and heritage, and are also part of UNESCO's network of literary cities. Tartu and Lviv are also vibrant university cities, with Lviv home to Ukraine's oldest university as well as Ukraine's National Medical University.

Tartu currently has fifteen twin towns or sister cities, the most recent of which to be added to the list was Riga in 2005.

Tartu's other twin towns include Ferrara in Italy, Salisbury in Maryland, USA and Uppsala in Sweden.

A sister city or a twin town relationship is a form of legal or social agreement between two geographically and politically distinct localities for the purpose of promoting cultural and commercial ties.

Lviv Opera House. Source: Michael Cole

