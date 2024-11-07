Tartu and Lviv mayors sign sister city agreement

On Thursday, November 7, Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi signed an official sister city agreement between the Estonian and Ukrainian cultural capitals.

Tartu and Lviv plan to cooperate in a number of areas, including in the fields of tourism and sports, education, science, culture and arts, healthcare and rehabilitation as well as in relation to environmental protection and local government.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) described signing the agreement as a historic moment.

"We have been cooperating with Lviv in various forms for decades. However, our relations became more active after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion," said Klaas.

"The people of Tartu have helped Lviv in many ways - both by donating money and material goods. This friendship agreement will support our existing cooperation, while also helping to find new opportunities for cooperation in all areas," he said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!