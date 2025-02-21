X!

Ukrainian Film Club to screen Zhytomyr documentary on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war

On Monday, February 25, a special screening of the documentary "Zhytomyr Region in the Fight: 1,000 Days of the Great War," will take place at Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus). The movie highlights Estonia's role in providing support for the restoration of Ukraine's Zhytomyr region.

The screening marks both the second anniversary of the Ukrainian Film Club in Estonia and the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Zhytomyr Region in the Fight: 1000 Days of the Great War" is described as more than just a documentary. It stands as an unbreakable spirit, courage, and unity, capturing the steadfast resistance of the people of Zhytomyr Region against Russian aggression. 1,000 days of war – 1,000 days of courage, sacrifice, and unity.

The film tells the stories of those who stood to defend their land, never wavered in the face of the enemy, and dedicate each day to bringing a Ukrainian victory closer.

It also highlights the restoration of the Zhytomyr region under the patronage of the Republic of Estonia, which was the first to respond to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for international partners to provide support for Ukrainian regions and cities affected by Russian aggression.

Thanks to this initiative, Estonia has become a steadfast ally in the region's recovery, supporting both critical infrastructure and social projects.

One of the key figures in the documentary is Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), who served as Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2021 and 2022 to 2023. Reinsalu played a pivotal role in the early period of the full-scale war by helping to consolidate support for Ukraine, advocating for tougher sanctions against Russia, and amplifying aid.

"Zhytomyr Region in the Fight: 1,000 Days of the Great War," will be shown in Ukrainian with Estonian and English subtitles. The screening is free to attend.

Moe information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

