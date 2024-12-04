Mulgi puder and Pysanka added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

The cooking and eating of mulgi puder has been inscribed into UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The traditional dish, which is consumed on a daily basis in Estonia's Mulgimaa region, is also joined on the UNESCO list by Pysanka – the Ukrainian tradition and art of decorating eggs.

Mulgi puder is a traditional dish consumed daily in the Mulgimaa region of Estonia. The dish entails placing sliced potatoes in a pot and pouring pre-soaked barley on top. After adding a bit of salt, the ingredients are boiled until soft and then mashed. Mulgi puder is accompanied by pan-fried pork knuckle, which can be added to the mash or served on the side, or by vegetables.

It is usually made to last several days, as the flavor improves over time. Every family has its own way of making Mulgi puder, and community members enjoy exchanging recipes. The dish is cooked with family and friends, at work and school, and during community gatherings and celebrations. It is also served in restaurants and sold in jars.

The tradition of cooking and eating Mulgi puder is primarily passed down within families, but nowadays it is also taught in schools and hobby groups and through workshops organized by local organizations, community masters and the Institute of Mulgi Culture (Mulgi Kultuuri Instituut).

Preparing the dish supports local food producers and sustainable consumption. The tradition of cooking and eating Mulgi puder also unites families and communities, encouraging them to take time to cook and eat together and to avoid unhealthy fast foods or snacks.

Ukrainian Pysankas also added

The art of decorating eggs is a centuries-old Ukrainian tradition. Traditional patterns and symbols are applied to the egg using wax. The egg is then dipped into dye, covering all but the waxed areas. The process is repeated to achieve the desired pattern and colors. Personal wishes and messages are captured in the symbols used.

Although the tradition dates back to pre-Christian times, it has become an Easter tradition over time. Nevertheless, exchanging the decorated eggs, or "pysankas," as presents is very meaningful to Ukrainians, regardless of religion. Egg decoration is deeply rooted in Ukrainian identity and is still a traditional ritual among communities all over Ukraine, as well as for Ukrainians living in Estonia.

Pysanky. Source: Ministry of Culture

The eggs are a source of family pride, as families strive to have the best-looking eggs and develop and pass on their specific traditions and associated rituals. The practice is transmitted within families as well as through classes, workshops and trainings. Pysankas hold multiple social functions, including ritual, recreational and decorative. For instance, after Easter, blessed pysankas are stored in homes as a source of protection.

They can be made to honor the deceased or presented as gifts to celebrate important life-changing events such as the birth of a child, a christening, or a wedding.

"Intangible cultural heritage plays an important role in uniting communities, especially in difficult times," said Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

"The list of intangible heritage, which helps to present our special customs, knowledge and skills to the wider world, comprises those phenomena that are alive, specific and important to people as part of their everyday lives and identity. I would like to congratulate our Mulgi and Ukrainian communities, who have worked so hard to ensure that these traditions, which have been passed down from generation to generation, are still alive today, and are now included on UNESCO's global list of intangible heritage," said Purga.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!