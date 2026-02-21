X!

Ukrainian Film Club showing movie about war veterans on anniversary of full-scale invasion

"Fatigued." Source: Press materials
On Saturday, February 28, a special screening of the film "Fatigued" will take place at Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus). "Fatigued" tells the story of Ukrainian war veterans who carry not only physical wounds but also the invisible scars of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Fatigued" is the directorial debut of renowned Ukrainian cinematographer Yurii Dunai, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Filmed in Kyiv in spring 2025 and involving Ukrainian veterans and active-duty service members, "Fatigued" won the Grand Prix at the 54th Molodist International Film Festival in November.

The screening in Tallinn marks both the third anniversary of the Ukrainian Film Club in Estonia and the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The film will be personally presented by its producer, Pylyp Illienko – a well-known Ukrainian filmmaker and Head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency from 2014 to 2019.

"As of the end of 2025, the number of veterans in Ukraine exceeds 1.5 million people. Today, veterans in Ukraine are not only part of the army but also a foundation of civil society. Their reintegration is a key challenge for the country's stability," wrote Volodymyr Palamar, chair of the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia.

"Their destinies, resilience, and daily struggle serve as a living reminder of the price Ukraine is paying for its freedom. This price is especially tangible on the eve of the date that became a turning point for the entire country and the world," he added.

Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia. Source: Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia

The association will also join the "Stop the Evil Together" campaign initiated by the international digital community Strichka.

"Stop the Evil Together" aims to unite Ukrainians abroad and friends of Ukraine, turning global attention into concrete actions such as donations, engaging foreign audiences and information advocacy.

The screening of "Fatigued" begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 28 at the Sõprus Cinema in Tallinn (Vana-Posti 8).

The Ukrainian Film Club in Estonia was initiated by the Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Estonia in February 2023.

Twice a month, the club introduces Estonians and Ukrainians to classic and contemporary cinematic art by talented Ukrainian directors.

Ukrainian Film Club in Estonia. Source: Association of Ukrainian Organizations in Estonia

The majority of the film screenings take place in the historic Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) in Tallinn, though films have also been shown in Tartu, Narva, Saku, Kuressaare, Valga and Kohtla-Järve.

More information about the screening of "Fatigued" is available here.

Entrance is free of charge.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

