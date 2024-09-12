Tartu and Lviv become sister cities

Tartu and Lviv. establish sister city status.
Tartu and Lviv. establish sister city status. Source: City of Tartu
Tartu City Council has voted in favor of Estonia's city of good thoughts becoming an official sister city of Lviv in western Ukraine. The council has instructed the city government to sign a cooperation agreement to confirm the new arrangement.

Tartu has had many contacts with different Ukrainian cities and regions over the last few decades. Tartu and Lviv have a good working relationship dating back to 2006 and both sides have repeatedly expressed their willingness to further develop bilateral relations. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the main focus will be on contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction and cooperating in the field of civil protection and crisis management.

Tartu and Lviv are already united due to their similar status as regional centers in their respective countries. Both are cities with a rich cultural life and heritage, and are also part of UNESCO's network of literary cities. Tartu and Lviv are also vibrant university cities, with Lviv home to Ukraine's oldest university as well as Ukraine's National Medical University.

Tartu currently has fifteen twin towns or sister cities, the most recent of which to be added to the list was Riga in 2005.

Tartu's other twin towns include Ferrara in Italy, Salisbury in Maryland, USA and Uppsala in Sweden.  

A sister city or a twin town relationship is a form of legal or social agreement between two geographically and politically distinct localities for the purpose of promoting cultural and commercial ties.

Editor: Michael Cole

