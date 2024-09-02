ERR in Ukraine: Convoy of trucks hit by rocket in Sumy Oblast on Sunday

ERR reporter Anton Aleksejev in Sumy, Ukraine.
ERR reporter Anton Aleksejev in Sumy, Ukraine. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
On Sunday, a convoy of trucks carrying grain was hit by an Iskander missile in Ukraine's Sumy region. Following the incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast by the Ukrainian Army, border areas are increasingly coming under Russian fire.

While the Ukrainian Army's operation in Kursk Oblast has the aim of defending Ukraine's border areas, the people of Sumy Oblast are getting used to these types of attacks from Russia taking place.

ERR spoke to Ivan, the driver of one of the trucks that was hit. He was lucky to survive. One of his colleagues was killed and at least eight others were wounded.

"Everywhere exploded, everything was on fire, the field caught fire as well. Within the first 10 to 15 seconds, there were explosions everywhere. When it calmed down, I crawled out of the truck. I saw the wounded and I ran towards them. Three minutes later another rocket came. Again with a cluster munition. We hid under the truck. The young man next to me was wounded. There were at least eight people wounded," Ivan told ERR

The Ukrainian city of Sumy, close to the Russian border, has been under constant enemy fire for almost three years. ERR's reporters on the ground asked the incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast by Ukrainian troops was affecting local life.

"First of all, it's had a nerve-racking effect," said Denis, who lives in Sumy. "Before August 6, I didn't usually go to the shelter. I live on the outskirts of Sumy and recently [rockets] have started to fall here all the time. I'm often in the shelter, even when our anti-aircraft weapons are working. Shahid drones fly by here very often," he said.

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

