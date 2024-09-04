ERR in Ukraine: Military failings behind Poltava tragedy

News
Anton Aleksejev.
Anton Aleksejev. Source: Kristjan Svirgsden/ERR
News

At least 51 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on Poltava in central Ukraine on Tuesday.

Speaking to ERR from Sloviansk, in the Donbas region and to the east of Poltava ERR's Anton Aleksejev said that Tuesday's tragedy was the result of negligence on the part of the Ukrainian military.

Aleksejev said: "It's hard to find another word besides negligence. We saw this kind of a tragedy at the start of the war in the city of Mykolaiv, where a similar strike hit the naval barracks."

"At that time there were also dozens of bodies, and over a hundred people were injured."

The BBC reports that a military academy and a nearby hospital were hit and Ukraine's land forces have confirmed that military personnel were killed in the attack.

"The Poltava cadets were there at the military communications institute, so it was a logical target for the Russians," Aleksejev said.

Location of Poltava. Source: Google Maps

"How we avoid this in the future needs to be asked to the leadership of the Ukrainian military. In the Ukrainian news, someone needing to pay for this negligence with their job is already being talked about," Aleksejev added.

Sloviansk, where Aleksejev and camera operator Kristjan Svirgsden have been based, has also experienced water shortages as a result of strikes.

"All the infrastructure facilities are still under Russian fire. There was no water for 48 hours, though at 8:30 p.m., it was restored," Aleksejev reported.

The BBC reports at least 51 people have been killed and 271 others injured in the strike, and many people did not have sufficient time to get to bomb shelters after the air raid alarm sounded, the BBC reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed reprisals and has repeated calls for better air defense capabilities, so that Ukraine might defend itself better by carrying out its own long-range missile attacks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:31

August food prices: Vegetables, dairy products slightly cheaper than a year ago

09:33

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

09:04

Prime minister on benefits cap: Reform voters want clear-cut policies

08:36

FM: Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin 'undermines' international criminal justice system

08:01

ERR in Ukraine: Military failings behind Poltava tragedy

03.09

Estonia's electricity prices to see modest drop Wednesday

03.09

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: MPs shouldn't have let China pay expenses

03.09

Former ministry official to lead Lithuanian energy group Ignitis' Estonian arm

03.09

Minister on cuts: We have been making systems more generous for pensioners so far

03.09

17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

03.09

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

03.09

Minister: Hungary batting for the other side on Ukraine

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

03.09

Foreign minister on Riigikogu delegation's China visit: It does not look good

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo