Experts: Changes in Ukrainian government tied to questions of Western support

News
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's cabinet reshuffle is connected to issues surrounding arms restrictions and Western support, experts in Estonia say. However, they do not expect the new cabinet to significantly impact decision-making.

The changes in Ukraine's cabinet come at a time when President Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Western media suggest that the purpose of Zelenskyy's cabinet reshuffle is to centralize power, as several new ministers, including the new foreign minister, are former Zelenskyy advisors.

Experts note that the foreign minister's actions have been one of the president's main points of contention.

"Acquiring additional weaponry and removing usage restrictions on the weapons received are key issues. Another aspect relates to what we understand as the peace process, and how Ukraine should gain further global support," said security expert Rainer Saks.

Despite success in the Battle of Kursk, the war has reached a stalemate again, and allies are wondering if a follow-up to Kursk is forthcoming. President Zelenskyy is preparing to meet President Biden in the U.S.

Security expert and chairman of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, Kalev Stoicescu, said that Zelenskyy likely wants to prove that he has a plan for victory. "It's said that Zelenskyy has a victory plan, and he likely wants to show his greatest supporter that he is full of energy, with new people and a fresh plan in place," Stoicescu commented.

Experts do not believe the ministerial changes will significantly impact decision-making, as most decisions during wartime are made by the president. Key decisions affecting weapon ranges and integration with the West, however, do not primarily depend on Kyiv.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

