Finnish prime minister to visit Tallinn on Monday

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin will visit Estonia on Monday to discuss security cooperation and a new report on bilateral relations.

Marin will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center).

The prime ministers will receive a new report written by former ministers Anne-Mari Virolainen and Jaak Aaviksoo as independent rapporteurs about relations between the two countries.

