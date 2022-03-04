Finnish prime minister to visit Tallinn on Monday

News
Sanna Marin.
Sanna Marin.
News

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin will visit Estonia on Monday to discuss security cooperation and a new report on bilateral relations.

Marin will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center).

The prime ministers will receive a new report written by former ministers Anne-Mari Virolainen and Jaak Aaviksoo as independent rapporteurs about relations between the two countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:21

'Reporteritund': NGOs working quickly to organize aid to Ukraine, refugees

14:54

Amount of coronavirus found in wastewater is falling

14:51

Several venues to ignore Covid restrictions from next week Updated

14:04

Jüri Luik: We need to be talking about NATO bases in the Baltics

13:10

Foreign affairs undersecretary discusses Russia with Chinese ambassador

12:12

Estonian president, PM condemn Ukrainian nuclear power plant attack

12:04

Public concerts supporting Ukraine taking place Saturday in Tartu, Pärnu Updated

11:25

EU offers year-long temporary protection to all Ukrainians fleeing war

11:13

Coronavirus update: 287 patients, 3,311 new cases, 8 deaths

10:56

Finnish prime minister to visit Tallinn on Monday

10:03

Supermarkets hoping customers will remain loyal following Lidl's arrival

09:50

Government extends energy bill compensation until April

09:08

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action Updated

08:58

Tartu, Tallinn end cooperation with Russian sister cities

08:31

On Estonia's southern border, police greet Ukrainian kids with cuddly toys

03.03

Fuel prices break record for second time this week

03.03

Committee chairs call for curbing Russia's information war

03.03

Tallinn opens reception, information center for Ukrainians

03.03

Kallas against Estonian volunteers fighting in Ukraine

03.03

Estonian auditor calls for Russia to end international audit presidency

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:08

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action Updated

01.03

Estonia starts mapping out potential bomb shelters

03.03

Gallery: Lidl opens 8 stores across Estonia

03.03

Kallas against Estonian volunteers fighting in Ukraine

02.03

Estonian ministry mulls Yandex taxi ban

08:31

On Estonia's southern border, police greet Ukrainian kids with cuddly toys

02.03

Women volunteering for Estonian defense groups after Russia attacks Ukraine

03.03

Fuel prices break record for second time this week

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: