Estonia welcomes Russia's UN Human Rights Council suspension

Estonia's president and politicians welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's decision to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council on Thursday over its war in Ukraine. Estonia voted in favor.

President Alar Karis said Estonia welcomes the decision: "Russia is violating human rights in [the] most brutal way every single day."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Russia must be isolated in "every possible way" as it continues its "brutal war" against Ukraine.

"The world's message to the Kremlin: atrocities bring consequences & aggressors have no place on the global stage," she wrote on social media.

In a statement following the vote, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said: "The war crimes, crimes against humanity and endless human suffering caused by Russia in Ukraine leave no other choice. Russia's disturbing actions of torturing and killing civilians, including women and children, and their complete disregard for international humanitarian law cannot go without international condemnation."

She said Estonia is contributing "in every way possible to the documentation and investigation of Russia's crimes".

On Thursday, the assembly voted in favor of suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council with a majority of 93. There were 58 abstentions and 24 countries, including China, Syria, and Belarus, were against the motion.

It follows allegations of war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine.

