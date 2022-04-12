Another 500 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Monday

More than 550 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Monday (April 11), bringing the total number of arrivals to 29,593.

Yesterday, 561 refugees crossed the Estonian border and 166 were minors. Of the total, 230 were in transit.

So far, 19,242 people have applied for international protection. 5,192 new arrivals have sought help from the government to find accommodation.

Last week, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said the majority of people were now arriving via the eastern border from Russia.

The number of arrivals has been stable for around the last two weeks but totals more than 2.1 percent of Estonia's population.

In comparison, more than 40,000 refugees have arrived in Lithuania, over 16,000 in Finland and 12,300 in Latvia.

The Ministry of Education and Research also published its weekly update on Tuesday which says more than 2,780 children have been registered at Estonian schools so far.

The majority are attending Estonian language schools.

Weekly update: 2,780 #Ukrainian children who fled the war have been registered in #Estonian #schools.

589 children in primary,

1,980 young people in basic,

134 in upper-secondary,

77 in vocational #education.

67.4% attend Estonian-language schools.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/adVNzKtpN2 — Ministry of Education and Research of Estonia (@haridusmin) April 12, 2022

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!