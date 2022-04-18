PPA: 719 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Sunday

A stroller and children's bike on Tallink's MS Isabelle, which is being used as temporary housing for war refugees from Ukraine.
A stroller and children's bike on Tallink's MS Isabelle, which is being used as temporary housing for war refugees from Ukraine. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A total of 719 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Sunday, April 17, among them 228 children, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Monday.

339 of the arriving refugees were considered to be in transit, i.e. do not wish to remain in Estonia.

On Friday, April 15, a total of 529 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia, among them 116 children. On Saturday, April 16, 453 refugees arrived in Estonia, among them 120 children.

As of Sunday, a total of 5,072 refugees, including 1,866 children, are currently being offered accommodations by the state.

The state has also already registered 20,610 applications for temporary protection.

Since February 27, Estonia has received 31,382 war refugees from Ukraine, more than 35 percent of whom have been children.

Estonia's two currently operating official refugee reception centers are located at Pikk 18 in Pärnu and Riia 179a in Tartu. Both centers are open 24/7.

Click here for more information from the PPA regarding the reception centers as well as other important information for arriving refugees.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

