Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia since war began

So far, 29,928 refugees have arrived in Tallinn fleeing the war in Ukraine. This is more than 2 percent of Estonia's total population.

On Tuesday, another 579 Ukrainians arrived although 244 people were in transit to other EU countries. Of the arrivals, 134 were children.

So far, 19,576 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection in Estonia.

Last week, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said the majority of people were now arriving via the eastern border from Russia.

In comparison, more than 40,000 refugees have arrived in Lithuania, over 16,000 in Finland and 12,300 in Latvia.

