ERR in Kyiv: Air raid sirens no longer sending people running

News
Astrid Kannel in Kyiv.
Astrid Kannel in Kyiv. Source: ERR
News

Astrid Kannel, ERR correspondent in Kyiv, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news on Sunday that missiles landing on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital no longer disrupt its rhythm.

"Another rather peaceful day behind us. An air raid siren went off in the wee hours, but to tell you the truth, I simply rolled over as no one heads to shelters when they hear a siren anymore," Kannel told the anchors.

"It is important to realize that even if a missile explodes, usually on the outskirts of the city, it no longer changes the rhythm of life and fails to spark a panic," she said.

Kannel added that the feeling in Kyiv is quite unique in that a great city full of buildings can be so empty.

The correspondent added that while signs of Russian troops' savagery can be seen in the outlying towns, they have left the capital.

"They are gone and no one expects them to return. And even though tragic events continue to unfold in the east, the fact that the capital is free and becoming busier every day, with new shops and cafes opening, means the back of this war has been broken. I dare remain optimistic today," the journalist said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:49

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

11:19

Liisa Pakosta appointed new director of National Heritage Board

10:34

Congregations celebrate Easter in person for first time in two years

09:49

Speed limits increasing on bigger Estonian highways

09:19

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

08:41

Ukrainians arriving on night buses from Russia risk losing access to help

08:15

ERR in Kyiv: Air raid sirens no longer sending people running

16.04

Average electricity price to fall below €50 on Sunday

16.04

Estonian navy commander: Moskva sinking will not affect Russia's war goals

16.04

Liimets does not support additional sanctions lists of pro-Putin artists

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

14.04

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

15.04

Backlash sparked by Helme claiming Ukraine refugees will 'bring back' HIV

16.04

Kallas: If women were in charge there would be less violence

15.04

Gallery: Four Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Tallinn

16.04

Kino Sõprus opens cinema at Kai Art Center

09:19

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

16.04

Estonian navy commander: Moskva sinking will not affect Russia's war goals

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: