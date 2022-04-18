ERR in Kyiv: Air raid sirens no longer sending people running

Astrid Kannel, ERR correspondent in Kyiv, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news on Sunday that missiles landing on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital no longer disrupt its rhythm.

"Another rather peaceful day behind us. An air raid siren went off in the wee hours, but to tell you the truth, I simply rolled over as no one heads to shelters when they hear a siren anymore," Kannel told the anchors.

"It is important to realize that even if a missile explodes, usually on the outskirts of the city, it no longer changes the rhythm of life and fails to spark a panic," she said.

Kannel added that the feeling in Kyiv is quite unique in that a great city full of buildings can be so empty.

The correspondent added that while signs of Russian troops' savagery can be seen in the outlying towns, they have left the capital.

"They are gone and no one expects them to return. And even though tragic events continue to unfold in the east, the fact that the capital is free and becoming busier every day, with new shops and cafes opening, means the back of this war has been broken. I dare remain optimistic today," the journalist said.

--

