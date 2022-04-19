ERR in Odessa: Citizens hoping the war will pass them by

People in Odessa are hoping the war will not reach the city. Many have returned to their homes after the sinking of Russian missile cruiser Moskva, ERR correspondent Astrid Kannel reports.

Odessa has been spared the worst of the fighting and Russian flagship Moskva, that was terrorizing the area, sunk.

"We believe that Putin started this war and it is no coincidence the famous line, '**** you, Russian warship' was born in Odessa. They got what they deserved," Odessa resident Mikhail told ERR.

A representative of the Ukrainian armed forces said that a special operation disabled the missile cruiser.

"We delivered a very serious blow not only to the enemy's fleet but also their ambition, moral and confidence. A massive missile cruiser that had kept the south of Ukraine living in fear by threatening missile strikes, that suggested our border guards surrender on the first day of the war and was promptly told to **** off – well, we kept our word once again and sent it there," said Natalia Humeniuk, press chief for Ukrainian forces in the south.

The Russian side has only provided vague information concerning casualties on the cruiser.

"In the current phase, this hybrid warfare where everyone is a participant, we realize that we will never be told the truth. However, objective information will always find a way out and we will learn the facts," she said.

The only real signs of war in Odessa are checkpoints that we are not allowed to film. Access to the sea has also been cut off.

People in Odessa believe that the Mykolaiv front will hold and the war will not reach the city.

"They (Russian forces – ed.) believe that there are a lot of Russians in Odessa and that they will come to their aid, just as they believed in eastern Ukraine. But no, Odessa is Ukraine which fact is evident on every corner," resident Tatiana said.

Most people who left the city when the war started have returned by now.

