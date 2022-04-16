ERR in Kyiv: Life is gradually returning to normal

Despite continued nighttime attacks from Russia, daily life in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is slowly returning to normal, ERR's correspondent Astrid Kannel reported on a recent visit.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) the city is now safer than before but not 100 percent safe yet.

AK spoke to residents of Kyiv to find out about life in the capital.

Marina told the presenter: "People are probably tired of being scared already, but the rocket attacks have not changed... But now it is more peaceful, many people are returning, many places are opening again... life continues."

Another resident, Jelena, said they are still warnings about the danger. "But I did not leave Kyiv, basically I believe everything is ok."

One of the clearest signs of war in the capital is the destroyed Retroville shopping center, which was attacked last month and 11 people were killed. It has been decided to create a museum of destroyed Russian military equipment there.

"They [the Russians] really wanted to get to Kyiv. They got to Kyiv but in a different way," shopping center manager Yury Didovets said.

Asked by AK if he believes the Russians could return and take the city in the future, he said the only way to do so would be to destroy Kyiv by using tactics seen in places such as Syria and Chechnya.

"Kyiv clearly cannot be taken alive," he said.

Speaking about the atmosphere in the city, Kannel said it still feels empty as many people have left and there is a curfew at night.