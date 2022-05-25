ERR in Kyiv: Compromises not possible, says Ukrainian political scientist

According to experts in Kyiv, concessions to Russia on Ukraine's part won't be possible, and the West needs to understand this.

Kyiv Central Post Office is sending postage stamps featuring a Russian warship being told precisely where to go. The set costs 300 hryvnia, or just under €10.

Oleksandr waited in line all night and all day to buy the stamps. "I got in line at 8:30 last night, and the epic didn't end until today," he said."We can send these to our brothers the Poles, or to someone else."

Destroyed Russian military equipment was lined up on display in the city center as well.

Fierce battles are being fought in the eastern part of the country, but there has been little success recently in driving Russian forces back significantly.

"It is very difficult to fight when you are faced with so much Russian equipment and so many soldiers that are just sent into battle," said Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism" director Hennadiy Maksak. "Our troops may already have psychological trauma from this, because they're not used to killing so much."

"It's a question of price," Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday. "If compromises will cost us our territory, that's not acceptable to us. Why? Because of the hundreds and thousands of people killed, and whose houses were destroyed and are still destroyed, day by day, by Russian shelling. But yes, we can discuss, for example, the size of reparations."

Yurchyshyn is a member of the opposition party Holos. What role does the opposition play during war?

"Right now we say that we don't have any opposition, because our country is united and we don't have the opportunity to begin some political fighting between majority and minority."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!