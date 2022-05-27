ERR film crew in Kharkiv describes situation after recent attack

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was hit by rockets and artillery fire again on Thursday, seven people were killed and 11 injured. ERR correspondents Astrid Kannel and Tarmo Aarma were in the city at the time.

After weeks of relative calm in Ukraine's second largest city, Thursday brought another tragic turn events. The governor of Kharkiv said it is too soon to feel at ease in the city. Occupation forces continue to attack and terrorize civilians.

Astrid Kannel described the situation in the city following the attacks. "I'm practically in the city center and a missile landed here," Kannel said, describing a parking lot with destroyed vehicles. "People are walking around and looking at it quite calmly," she said.

Kannel said that the missile hit at around 5 p.m., destroying balconies, trees and a telephone post.

The ERR correspondent also met with Ludmilla Orlova, an Estonian living Kharkiv, who recently moved back to the city from her country home in hopes the situation had calmed.

"It was quite peaceful yesterday. But things are looking very dangerous again today. This was the fifth blast. Someone said it landed in the city center," Ludmilla said.

When the war started, she and her husband hoped it would all be over soon. They evacuated for a month after their building also took a hit.

"I was just returning from the shop when the explosions started. It was terrifying. I broke out in tears and felt our building was burning. My biggest fear was for our cat who was also injured," Ludmilla described.

A missile hit the basement of the neighboring building. "People were there with families, children, and the missile found them even in the basement," she said.

"Our city is Russian-speaking, everyone speaks Russian here. I believe the Russians believed they would be welcomed with flags, but it has been the other way around."

Battles are being fought just ten kilometers or so from Kharkiv.

