Mihkelson: Scholz and Macron paving way for more Russian violence

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, on Saturday sharply criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron's phone call to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"It is incredible how the leaders of France and Germany are inadvertently paving the way for new acts of violence by Russia. Macron and Scholz's 80-minute phone call with Putin today makes one paraphrase the former – is this not a case of being braindead?" Mihkelson wrote on social media.

The committee chair admitted that while his criticism of allies is sharp, efforts to legitimize the person who unleashed the war and is responsible for the crimes committed place allies everywhere at risk.

"How is it possible neither Paris nor Berlin have learned from history? Why are excuses being sought to hold back arms for Ukraine and why is it presumed that Putin, currently waging a war on a major European people, intends to keep any promise?" Mihkelson asked.

The MP said that if Macron and Scholz are worried about the looming food crisis in North Africa and elsewhere due to Russia blocking Ukrainian ports, efforts should be aimed at putting together a humanitarian aid convoy and helping Ukrainian ships get through.

Mihkelson added that it would make more sense to help Ukraine stand up to Russian aggression and ultimately achieve victory over Russia that is attempting to change the world order.

"Macron and Scholz should hang up the phone and book a trip to Ukraine post haste. I hope their peculiar actions are not motivated by fear of losing influence in democratic Europe which Ukraine would surely enter after winning the war, alongside the outlooks of Moldova and Georgia and Belarus finally shaking the de facto Russian occupation there. Europe as a whole would be rid of the existential threat that is Russia at least for a period. Tell me that is not worth displaying the leadership skills of statesmen representing democratic values and principles. Luckily, Europe has the brave men and women of Ukraine who know the price of freedom. Long live Ukraine!" Mihkelson wrote.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of France Emmanuel Macron held an 80-minute phone call with Vladimir Putin on Saturday, demanding new negotiations, an immediate ceasefire and for Russian troops to be pulled out of Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!