Baltic PMs will do 'utmost' to support Finland, Sweden's NATO bids

The prime ministers of the Baltic states said they will do everything possible to ensure Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO goes "swiftly and smoothly".

"We [...] warmly welcome the historic decisions by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte wrote in a joint statement published on Wednesday.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that this accession process will go swiftly and smoothly," they said, adding they look forward to working with Finland and Sweden.

The ministers pointed out that the Baltics and Nordics share the same threats and challenges and will work together to achieve their goals.

Finland and Sweden share the same values as the NATO allies and commitment to the Euro-Atlantic security, they said, the country's accession will "enhance our collective security and strengthen the Alliance".

"In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the NATO's role as a defensive Alliance that strives for peace, security, and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic has become even more important," the prime ministers said.

The chairmen of each country's parliament's foreign affairs committees also welcomed the news.

"Our parliaments are ready to be among the first to approve the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden as soon as the North Atlantic Council has approved these protocols," Marko Mihkelson, Rihards Kols and Laima Andrikiene wrote in a joint statement.

On Wednesday, Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO. Both countries' ambassadors to the alliance handed over their applications in the Brussels HQ this morning.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it was a "historic moment" in European security and politics.

The prime minister's full statement can be read below.

Baltic prime ministers meeting in Riga on April 22, 2022. Source: Läti riigikantselei

--

