Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

Estonian politicians said they were pleased by the Swedish prime minister's comments supporting NATO membership and said it would be "good for the region".

On Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her party, the Social Democratic Party, will support an application for NATO membership, reversing its previous position of continued neutrality.

"The best thing for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people is to join Nato," Andersson told a press conference. "We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato."

She said an application is likely to be submitted in the coming days and there has been speculation Finland and Sweden will submit them at the same time.

Estonia supports Sweden's bid for membership.

"The people of Estonia and I couldn't be more pleased for the historic decisions and have taken today. We will support you every step of the way to NATO," President Alar Karis wrote on Sunday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said this will be: "Good for Sweden, our region, Europe & NATO."

Over the weekend, Finland's president and prime minister confirmed an official application would be submitted shortly.

If the countries are successful, all the countries in the Baltic Sea region will be NATO members which experts have said will increase regional security.

Both countries have made moves to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

