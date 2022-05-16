Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

News
NATOA and Estonia flags.
NATOA and Estonia flags. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian politicians said they were pleased by the Swedish prime minister's comments supporting NATO membership and said it would be "good for the region".

On Sunday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her party, the Social Democratic Party, will support an application for NATO membership, reversing its previous position of continued neutrality.

"The best thing for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people is to join Nato," Andersson told a press conference. "We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato."

She said an application is likely to be submitted in the coming days and there has been speculation Finland and Sweden will submit them at the same time.

Estonia supports Sweden's bid for membership.

"The people of Estonia and I couldn't be more pleased for the historic decisions and have taken today. We will support you every step of the way to NATO," President Alar Karis wrote on Sunday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said this will be: "Good for Sweden, our region, Europe & NATO." 

Over the weekend, Finland's president and prime minister confirmed an official application would be submitted shortly.

If the countries are successful, all the countries in the Baltic Sea region will be NATO members which experts have said will increase regional security.

Both countries have made moves to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Estonian MP: EU role in footing refugee-related costs must increase

17:17

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16:55

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16:21

Estonian military equipment prices up by third, producers under pressure

15:12

Center whip: Family benefits sought as supplementary budget unsatisfactory

15:09

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

14:46

Veskimägi: No plans to speed up desynchronization from Russian energy grid

14:00

Kaupo Meiel: No time for spring lethargy this year

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

12:42

Karilaid: We will tie supplementary budget to government confidence vote

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

15.05

Yle: Finland officially announces NATO application

09:25

Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

09:20

Kallas requests time for discussing family benefits bill Updated

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

14.05

Tallinn Day brings vintage bus parade to the capital

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: