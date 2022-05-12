Finland to apply for NATO membership 'without delay'

Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay, the country's president and prime minister said on Thursday morning. Estonia fully supports the decision.

President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement that parliament and the public have discussed the issue this spring and confirmed their intention to join the alliance.

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," they stated.

Additional steps will be taken in the next few days. A formal application has not yet been submitted.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the country fully supports its northern neighbor and this paves the way for Finland joining NATO.

"You can count on our full support. We support a rapid accession process. From our side will make necessary steps quickly," she wrote on social media after the announcement.

History being made by our northern neighbours. Today's announcement by @MarinSanna & @niinisto paves the way for #Finland joining #NATO.



You can count on our full support. We support a rapid accession process. From our side will make necessary steps quickly.

#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/qdat42g3Y3 — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) May 12, 2022

President Alar Karis said Finland joining NATO would be good for regional security.

"NATO is a defensive alliance. Moscow's attempts to portray NATO enlargement as offensive are just fruits of their own failure to live at peace with neighbors," he said.

I fully support historic step Finland is taking towards @NATO membership. It'll be good for & our regional security. NATO is a defensive alliance. Moscow's attempts to portray NATO enlargement as offensive are just fruits of their own failure to live at peace with neighbours. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) May 12, 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said she welcomed the decision to seek membership "in a swift and rapid way". "We have always been strong together. Now even stronger!" she wrote on Twitter.

Discussions about Sweden and Finland joining NATO at the same time have arisen since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, but Sweden has not yet said it will formally do so.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia.

Finland's full statement can be read below:

During this spring, an important discussion on Finland's possible NATO membership has taken place. Time has been needed to let Parliament and the whole society establish their stands on the matter. Time has been needed for close international contacts with NATO and its member countries, as well as with Sweden. We have wanted to give the discussion the space it required.

Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties. NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!