Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

News
Sven Sakkov on 'Esimene stuudio'.
Sven Sakkov on 'Esimene stuudio'. Source: ERR
News

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO would create headaches for Russia in terms of the Kaliningrad exclave, Estonia's ambassador to Finland, Sven Sakkov, says.

Appearing on ETV politics talk show "Esimene stuudio" Tuesday evening, Sakkov said: "In fact, for instance, the strategic situation regarding Kaliningrad in terms of Russia's strategic situation would be very different, if Finland and Sweden join NATO. how to protect it-"

"so far it has had a so-called military value, but I predict that in the future, from Russia's point of view, it will be more of a military problem, on how to protect it," Sakkov added

Sakkov added that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would also reduce concerns over the so-called Suwalki gap, a short, 104-km stretch of border between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania, bookended by Kaliningrad to the west and the "mainland" Russian border to the east.

He said: "NATO is becoming significantly stronger in northern Europe; the problem of the Suwalki corridor or the Suwalki gap is getting significantly reduced, the security of supply is improving and we will actually have an ally with a very, very strong army, making us much stronger militarily."

Finland has so far delayed stating an official position on joining NATO, Sakkov said, in order to create as short a time-lag between making the announcement and actually becoming a member of the alliance – for fears of a Russian retaliation.

Sakkov also noted that Finland's media has said that in joining NATO, the country would be responsible in a major way for the defense of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, but said that this is not the case – certain zones of protection are not allocated to specific nations in the alliance, he said.

"For instance, the idea of the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroups do not entail sending our forces to Latvia, Latvia sending theirs to Lithuania, Lithuania to Poland etc. That would be absurd. Instead, the idea is to risks and share the burden with these states that are in relative safety in the west, particularly the larger NATO countries and especially the nuclear powers," Sakkov went on.

Finland nonetheless has something to offer towards Baltic security, he went on.

"It also has something to influence the enemy in a conflict situation. For example, Finland has aircraft-launched cruise missiles with a range of 450 km."

While Finland has reportedly asked some of the allies for security guarantees in the meantime, those countries applied to had not promised anything officially, Sakkov added, noting that once the country had joined, larger organized military exercises would be viable and NATO allies could also be present on the ground in Finland.

Both Finland and Sweden have been seriously looking at NATO membership since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, two-and-a-half months ago.

Finland may opt to apply for NATO membership on May 12, according to one unconfirmed report, while Sweden will reportedly have the final results of a security policy review, including the pros and cons of membership, a day later.

Sweden has also been seriously beefing-up its defenses on the strategically important Baltic Sea island of Gotland (Ojamaa, in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Estonian troops to leave Mali by end of June

11:16

Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

10:54

Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

10:25

Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

09:55

Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

09:35

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

09:14

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

08:39

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

03.05

MTA: Largest tax rebate this year €13,000, biggest owed sum — €1.7 million

03.05

Long-awaited 5G tender auctions begin Tuesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

03.05

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

03.05

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

03.05

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds coming to Estonia in August

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

03.05

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: