Baltic, Poland FMs discuss deepening NATO regional defense

Foreign ministers from the Baltic states and Poland discussed how NATO's eastern flank can be reinforced during a joint meeting in Riga on Friday.

"Today, my Baltic and Polish colleagues and I discussed how to make quick progress with reinforcing NATO's Eastern Flank because we need a greater NATO land, sky and sea presence to ensure our security, while not forgetting cyberspace," Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said.

Liimets highlighted that Estonia has raised its defense spending to 2.5 percent of its GDP over the next four years to adapt to the region's new security reality.

She said Estonia also aims to achieve energy independence from Russia and is calling for "wide-ranging restrictions" on Russia's oil and gas imports.

Baltic and Polish foreign ministers in Riga on April 29, 2022. Source: Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We can have a direct impact on how Russia's war is financed and on their extortionate steps against member states that we have witnessed recently," she said.

Speaking about the upcoming NATO Madrid summit in June, Liimets said Estonia considers it crucial to reiterate support for the open door policy, deepening EU and NATO cooperation and developing new technologies.

The foreign ministers also reaffirmed their continued strong support to Ukraine to help the country win the war.

"Ukraine needs quick assistance, mainly modern weaponry, to reinforce their defense capabilities and restore their sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.

