Maasikas: Ukrainian politicians are a little disappointed in NATO

Finland's accession process to NATO has taken place in a rush as the danger became clearer after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Maasikas told Thursday's "Esimene studio".

"Public opinion changed in a heartbeat, awfully quickly. And it seems the political class has prepared for it to do so, it is now being carried out quickly," he said.

On Thursday, Finland said it would apply to join NATO and it is expected Sweden will do so in the coming days. Public opinion for joining the alliance was low before Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Maasikas said the Kremlin will not like the positive image presented of Ukraine and the West at the moment.

"The Ukrainian Army's resistance. Aid, especially military aid, which the Western countries have given Ukraine. The unity of the West, European Union and NATO and how much the attractiveness of the European Union and NATO has increased. Ukrainians' support for joining the European Union has risen to over 90 percent. Finns' and Swedes' support for NATO has risen to record levels. It certainly does not look very good from the Kremlin," he said.

But, Maasikas said Ukraine politicians are becoming disillusioned with NATO.

"The Ukrainian political leadership has become a little disappointed because NATO has a very clearly defined role, a defense alliance for its members, and this is very clearly stated. At the same time, it does not promise anything to Ukraine and now the Ukraine leadership must negotiate with a number of individual NATO members about what the guarantees or agreements could be in the future if Ukraine's security is at stake. It is very preliminary and it very much depends on what is happening on the battlefield," he said.

