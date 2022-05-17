Finnish parliament votes to apply for NATO membership

News
Eduskunta
Eduskunta Source: Riigikogu
News

Finnish MPs on Tuesday voted to apply for NATO membership after a 14-hour debate, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

There were 188 votes in favor and eight against. Three MPs abstained. The vote took place after a Left Alliance MP tabled a counter-motion, arguing that Finland should remain militarily non-aligned.

Parliament's approval means that the president and government can now put the official application process into motion.

Sweden's prime minister also signed the country's official application today. It is thought both countries will apply at the same time.

Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) was on a visit to Finland on Tuesday and witnessed the vote.

"Estonia is a firm supporter of both Finland and Sweden joining NATO. We are ready for a quick negotiation process and immediate ratification of treaties!" the Riigikogu tweeted after the vote.

Both Finland and Sweden will reverse their policy of non-alignment after public opinion to join NATO shot up after Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

District heating association: People will not be cold this coming winter

18:01

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

17:45

Soviet war memorial 'disappears' from Pärnu County cemetery

17:27

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

17:25

EDF commander: Russia cannot occupy the Baltic states

16:53

Listen: Ukraine's Eurovision-winning song 'Stefania' performed in Estonian

16:35

Finnish parliament votes to apply for NATO membership

16:26

Forecast: Coronavirus risk falls to medium, R below 1

16:00

Ornithologist: Enthusiast eagle observers add data to scientific research

15:52

Wind farm developer taking government to court after building permit denied

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

12:19

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

16.05

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16.05

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16.05

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

08:33

No immediate solution for Tallinn housing shortages on the horizon

16.05

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: