EDF commander: Cost of war needs to go up for Russia

Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Lt. Gen. Martin Herem attended a meeting of his EU and NATO colleagues in Brussels this week and says that the cost of the war needs to be hiked for Russia.

Heads of member states' armed forces met at the NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss the Ukraine war and Finland and Sweden's accession on Thursday.

EU armed forces commanders agreed that Europe must do everything in its power to support Ukraine.

"The role of the European Union and its member states is crucial. We need to make the war more costly for Russia, isolate them internationally and offer Ukraine both military aid and a hand in rebuilding the country in the long run," Herem said.

"Additionally, we must find a common and coordinated approach to the defense industry in the EU to ensure access to resupply at acceptable price levels," he added.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters gave an overview of preparations for NATO's Madrid summit to be held in late June.

Preparations include a plan to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank as presented by Wolters last week. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has described it as insufficient for Estonia.

Lt. Gen. Martin Herem said that reinforcing the eastern flank will cost contributing states billions and the question is whether they have the necessary resources.

"Passions flared last week, shortly before we got the official document for review. While I can tell you that we would, of course, like to see more concrete proposals aimed at boosting our security, the plan in no way limits or crosses out the things we have suggested. Fundamentally, we are moving in the right direction," Herem explained.

