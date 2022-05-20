Retired Lt. Col.: Every month the Ukrainians hang on buys us a year

News
Leo Kunnas.
Leo Kunnas. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

Member of the Riigikogu, retired Lt. Col. Leo Kunnas said that Estonia's preparations for war need to be enough to convince the enemy not to attack.

"Those prepared for war are seldom attacked. And if President Putin, Defense Minister Shoigu and the Russian general staff do not believe [in our deterrence] it makes no difference whether we do," Kunnas told daily Eesti Päevaleht in an interview (link in Estonian).

Kunnas said that Ukraine made two crucial mistakes in forming a defense force that was too small and failing to demonstrate its preparations. "The first major escalation took place in the spring of 2021 when Russian started amassing its troops on the border. Ukraine declared mobilization when the war had already started," Kunnas told the paper.

The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) MP regards four scenarios to be likely in the case of Estonia. "The first is that there will be no war because our and allied preparedness is sufficient and sufficiently visible to convince Russia it cannot win. The second scenario is that there will be war but we will manage to maintain the status quo as Russia will not win. In the third, Estonia does not manage to maintain the status quo and will lose a part of its territory or the war. And fourthly, war escalating to nuclear war," Kunnas offered.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Päevaleht

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:56

Former MP, humorist Kirill Teiter dies at 69

14:37

Police to monitor summertime e-scooter usage in Tallinn

14:11

Family doctor: We must stop stalling as new Covid medicines can save lives

13:44

Historian, longtime radio voice Hillar Palamets dies at 94

13:38

Paide mayor steps down due to health issues

13:03

Photos: US Marines in landing exercise on northern coast of Saaremaa

12:30

Ambassador: NATO believes it can address Turkey concerns through talks

11:57

Still unclear who is renting floating LNG terminal in Paldiski

11:34

Narva mayor: Better to leave Soviet-era tank in place than risk protests

11:01

'New In Estonia' program for short-term arrivals launches

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

19.05

Taiwan makes $1 million donation to Estonian Refugee Council

19.05

Watch: Svjata Vatra, Estonian military band in Ukrainian folk song video

19.05

Family benefits bill could be funded by raising taxes

19.05

Estonian government approves Finland, Sweden NATO accession draft protocols

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

18.05

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

08:21

Timmermans: Paying for Russian gas in rubles is not normal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: