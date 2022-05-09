Estonia to support rebuilding of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast

Estonia will support the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said during a visit to Kyiv.

"The president of Ukraine proposed selecting so-called focus oblasts or municipalities for aid. Accordingly, Estonia has decided to respond to the call by the Zhytomyr Oblast and concentrate on this region in providing development and humanitarian aid for post-war reconstruction," Liimets said during a visit of the three Baltic foreign ministers on Friday.

The oblast is approximately 100 kilometers west of Kyiv. At the start of March, ERR journalists visited the region when a school was bombed.

Liimets said it is important to help Ukraine restore its sovereignty, and territorial integrity as well as offering assistance to the people who have suffered in the war

"This is why Estonia will continue to offer Ukraine every assistance, including emergency aid that would help Ukrainians deal with the war damage and start rebuilding their country again in the hope of victory," Liimets said.

So far, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has donated humanitarian aid worth €1.9 million. A further €3 million will be provided of which €2 million is earmarked for medical and psychological assistance; €600,000 for emergency works, such as explosive ordnance disposal, rescue works in collapsed buildings and medical teams; and €400,000 for food aid, essentials, healthcare and shelter.

On Friday, the Baltic ministers visited Irpin, a city close to Kyiv, to see the destruction carried out by Russian forces for themselves. Crimes cataloged so far include the rape, torture and execution of civilians.

Estonia will send a team to help investigate and support the work of the International Criminal Court.

They also met with the president, prime minister, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

--

