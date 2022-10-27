Estonia advising Western Balkans on strengthening cyber resilience

Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) will help the Western Balkan countries develop and strengthen their cybersecurity engagement as part of a €1.8 million European Union project.

Guidance will be given on adjusting cybersecurity legislation and strengthening the professional training of Computer Security Incident Response Teams to respond to cyber crises.

The first stage will involve working on a rapid response project with Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The project is a first step to improving overall cyber resilience in the Western Balkans in compliance with EU acquis and best practices and helping secure the critical infrastructure of the EU and Western Balkan partners, said Merle Maigre eGA's cybersecurity program director.

"We will use the best practice of Estonia and other EU member states that are skilled and trained to cope with cyber threats to keep the digital economies running," she said in a statement.

