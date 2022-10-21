Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

Estonia is leading an EU-funded project to support Ukrainian public authorities with their cybersecurity and data security needs during Russia's full-scale invasion.

The "EU Support to Strengthen Cyber Security in Ukraine" project lasts from March 2022 to February 2023 and is worth €10.7 million. Its implementation is led by the Estonian e-Governance Academy (eGA).

Ambassador Matti Maasikas, head of the EU's delegation to Ukraine, said digital services and remote service provision are vitally important right now.

"We are witnessing how cyberspace is also a battlefield. The European Union supports Ukraine in securing its cyberspace because it has a significant influence on the stability of the country and its citizens' lives," he said.

The project focuses on three main areas that mainly influence public service provision in Ukraine, both online and offline.

Firstly, it secures data exchange platform Trembita and the management of government registers, including the identification and neutralization of possible cyber threats.

Trembita - making data run, not people from e-Governance Academy on Vimeo.

Secondly, it protects critical infrastructure and government data, including the replacement of destroyed hardware.

Thirdly, protection equipment will be provided to enable operational staff to support and maintain critical government infrastructure.

Hannes Astok, eGA's executive director, said the teams in both Estonia and Ukraine are working with "huge dedication and passion" to provide vital resources as quickly as possible.

"During the six months, we have delivered the most critical resources to Ukraine, and it has kept digital Ukraine online," he said.

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said the government is grateful for the EU's support on this matter.

"Our digital state consists of both the Diia mobile application and the Diia web portal, which continues to serve and help citizens, meanwhile government data is secured," he said in a statement.

Ukraine is a pioneer in mobile digital e-services and Estonia will soon launch a pilot project based on the Diia mobile application.

--

