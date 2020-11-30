e-Governance Academy to lead EU Ukrainian digital transformation project

The Estonian e-Governance Academy will lead the electronic governance and cybersecurity sections of a European Union project to support Ukrainian digital transformation and harmonization with the EU Digital Single Market.

This month, the European Union launched the EU4DigitalUA project with a financial contribution of €25 million. The Estonian e-Governance Academy will lead the implementation of the electronic governance and cybersecurity tasks of the project, with a total budget of €9.6 million.

The e-Governance Academy's project tasks are focused on the development of digital government infrastructure, modernisation of public e-services, and further development of cybersecurity and data protection capacities. All activities are conducted in close collaboration with the ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine.

Head of Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Ambassador Matti Maasikas said: "Ukraine is strongly committed to digital transformation. The EU supports Ukraine's further digital development to raise the country's competitiveness, improve electronic public services for Ukrainian citizens and businesses and foster approximation with the EU Digital Single Market."

The e-Governance Academy's tasks include connecting primary registers to the data exchange system Trembita as well as developing a nation-wide personal identifier, a government-issued digital identity, and the address registry.

The project will also visualise information about broadband access in Ukraine.

The task of public e-services development includes capacity-building to government organisations to design and implement modern and complex e-services.

The cybersecurity tasks are focused on improving the capacity of government institutions to tackle cyber threats and provide citizens with control over their data that is used by the government.

Executive Director of the e-Governance Academy Hannes Astok said: "The e-Governance Academy has successfully implemented complex e-government projects in Ukraine since 2012. The data exchange system Trembita and the information system Vulyk for administrative service centres are the most remarkable fruits of our previous collaboration. We use our best practices of building the Estonian digital government to assist Ukrainian people in making their next leap towards a more transparent and efficient society."

EU4DigitalUA is the largest bilateral EU e-governance and digital programme in any EU partner country. During its multi-year implementation period, it will support digital transformation, enhance cybersecurity and data protection, implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and broadband development. FIIAPP Spain and Estonian e-Governance Academy will implement various project components.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov said: "We are grateful to the EU for supporting Ukraine's digital transformation. For more than a year, the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation has been building a digital state. One of our goals is to create convenient government services. We have already launched the mobile application and portal of electronic services Diya, introduced the world's first digital passports and shortened business registration into 15 minutes. We are ready to share experiences with other countries and improve the projects we work on every day. Thanks to the EU assistance, Ukraine will raise the quality of digital changes."

The project is a continuation of the EGOV4UKRAINE project activities of the U-LEAD with Europe programme, implemented in 2016-2020 by the EU and the Member States' support. The EGOV4UKRAINE project developed and implemented a backbone for public e-services, the Trembita system, and the modern information system Vulyk for administrative service centres to support the provision of public services.

