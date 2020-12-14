eGA co-founds digital governance academy for Asia-Pacific region ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian and Japanese flags.
Estonian and Japanese flags. Source: Stenbock House.
The Estonian e-Governance Academy and Japanese think tank Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd (MURC) have established a joint venture to provide digital transformation services for governments in Japan and the Asian region. The name of the new enterprise is Digital Governance Academy Asia-Pacific or D-GAP.

The D-GAP will use the knowledge accumulated in Estonia to provide high-quality training, survey and consulting services to meet the diverse needs related to the digital government in Japan and overseas.

The knowledge transfer will be focused on supporting Japanese and Asian governments in the implementation of the one-stop shop and once-only approaches in public administration. The D-GAP is registered as a Japanese corporation with a 60 percent stake owned by MURC and a 40 percent stake owned by eGA.

Executive Director of the e-Governance Academy Hannes Astok said it is a great honour for the e-Governance Academy to start digital governance promotion activities in Japan and the Asian region jointly with the local partner MURC. 

"The collaboration with our Japanese partner will result in the most efficient knowledge transfer to Japan and Asia. eGA is keen to share 25 years of Estonian experience in developing digital societies and lessons learnt, to make digital transformation happen in Japan and Asia, " said Hannes Astok. 

President of Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co Satoshi Murabayashi said: "The importance of promoting digital government in Japan has been widely reaffirmed. This joint venture company named D-GAP will make sincere efforts to promote digital transformation in a wide range of societies in the Asian region. The D-GAP will share the Estonian philosophy and experience on how digital transformation can benefit a whole society and economy, not only by improving the efficiency of administration."

The e-Governance Academy (eGA) is a non-profit consulting organisation founded in 2002 as a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Open Society Institute, and the Government of Estonia to create and transfer knowledge and best practices in the area of public sector digital transformation. eGA has worked with over 130 countries.

Editor: Helen Wright

