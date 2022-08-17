Estonian Navy conscripts get in training on terra firma

Estonian Navy (Merevägi) conscripts swapped the open water for the more enclosed environment of the Estonian forest in a recent training exercise.

The Navy wrote on its social media page that it ws: "Organizing a military base course for conscripts for the first time in over eight years."

The Navy put together a short video, showing conscripts training in fieldcraft and also on the firing range, which can be viewed below.

Organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) rather than being a standalone service, the Merevägi takes on conscripts annually, as does the army, in addition to its regular staff and reservists. There is also a Naval Division which forms part of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!