Tallinn Maritime Days highlight of last weekend in August

Tallinn Maritime Days (Tallinna Merepäevad) take place later on in the month and will bring a wide selection of vessels large and small to the Estonian capital.

Lauri Väinsalu, on of the Maritime Days' organizers, said that: "This year, dozens of different boats will be here, and as usual, a large proportion of these are not just for admiring while moored at the quay, but will also be taking those interested out on to the water."

These would include a hovercraft, Väinsalu went on, while an Estonian Navy minehunter, the ENS Sakala, will be docked at the Sea Plane Harbor (Lennusadam). The Sakala has recently been involved in NATO anti-mining activities.

For those who prefer sail, the Moonland, Hiiu Ingel and Lisette, Estonian vessels, will be joined by Finnish ship the Alexandra, also at the Seaplane Harbor.

However, the highlight will be the two-masted schooner the Baltic Beauty, sailing under the Polish flag and to be moored at the Noblessner marina.

The Baltic Beauty will be offering trips out in Tallinn Bay while she is here.

Tallinn Maritime Days run from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28, from the Kakumäe marina, west of the city center, to the Noblessner marina in North Tallinn along with the Seaplane Harbor and the Old Town Harbor

