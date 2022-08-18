Kratt children & youth music festival brings together nearly 200 performers

Anna Katarina Tralla and Olari Elts.
Anna Katarina Tralla and Olari Elts. Source: Gunnar Laak
The international classical music festival Kratt for children and youth takes place in Tallinn from August 22 to 27, bringing together approximately 200 young performers.

The Kratt classical music festival for young people ages 10 to 22, which will be held for the third time this year, has begun rehearsals with three orchestras, in addition to workshops where chamber ensembles will also hone their practice.

"Our mission is to cultivate children and adolescents' interest in classical music, inspire them to create music together and promote musical education," Festival Director Siiri Siimer said.

"Kratt festival provides young people with the confidence and experience to perform, as well as the chance to produce music together, meet like-minded individuals, perform musical theater, and collaborate in a creative way." 

Siimer said that the festival takes its name from an Estonian folktale about a rat who brings his master a fortune. "Kratt is extremely diligent, resourceful, devoted and dependable. Our Kratt's master is music, for the sake of which new and fascinating ideas are put together."

While the festival's focus is on playing together in an orchestra, ensemble and in theater, the schedule also includes "How to Listen to the Classics" lessons aimed at anyone of any age and background. This year the mentors will be Lembit Peterson, Maarja Vaino, Carl-Dag Lige, Olav Ehala and Erkki-Sven Tüür.

During the last days of the festival Bernstein's "Symphonic Dances" from "West Side Story" and Beecher's "Kalevipoeg in California" will be performed in the Estonia Concert Hall under the direction of Olari Elts.

You can find festival's program here.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

