British blues harmonica star playing three gigs in Estonia

Culture
Steve Lury and Andres Roots on stage.
Steve Lury and Andres Roots on stage. Source: Chris Brown
Culture

British blues harmonica star Steve Lury is to appear on stage in Estonia three times this week, in Tartu, Võru and in Pärnu, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Lury, who has been playing since the 1960s, has performed in Estonia in the past, though this is the first time for five years.

On Thursday he is playing with slide guitarist Andres Roots at the Salon club in Tartu, followed by a gig at Pubi 17 restaurant in Võru on Friday, and the Alex Maja hotel in Pärnu on the Saturday.

Lury jammed onstage with Estonian trio Bullfrog Brown, which Roots was a member of, back in 2006, in London, which was followed by concerts featuring both acts in Finland and Poland, as well as in Estonia and the U.K., while in 2009 the collaboration yielded an album, as well as 2014's "Live In Lerwick", recorded in the Shetland capital and featuring both Lury and Roots.

Lury generally plays a diatonic blues harmonica, which requires practitioners to have at their hands a large selection of instruments in different keys, as opposed to the chromatic harmonica.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

