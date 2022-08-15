Ewert and the Two Dragons concert closes out Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue'

Ewert and The Two Dragons.
Ewert and The Two Dragons. Source: Mana Kaasik - Tartu 2024
Estonian indie band Ewert and the Two Dragons closed out this year's 'Car-free Avenue' on Sunday evening with a live show in Tartu.

The band, fronted by lead singer Ewert Sundja, treated a packed crowd to a selection of their hits including "Pictures," "Jolene" and "Somewhere."

This is the third summer in a row that the street, which runs alongside the Emajõgi River, has been re-branded as 'Car-free Avenue' and closed off to motor traffic.  

Ewert and The Two Dragons Source: Mana Kaasik - Tartu 2024

While the concert was undoubtedly a success, Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue' has faced considerable criticism from locals this year, due to the decision to allow vehicles to use part of the street throughout most of the 'car-free' period.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

